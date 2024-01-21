Philippine Lawmaker Calls for Senate Action on House-Passed Sectoral Support Bills

Philippine Representative LRay Villafuerte from Camarines Sur has urged the Senate to prioritize and take action on several House-approved bills aimed at supporting various sectoral groups, including health workers, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and out-of-school youth. These proposed pieces of legislation, passed with swift approval under the stewardship of Speaker Martin Romualdez during the 19th Congress' Second Regular Session, are seen as pivotal for inclusive growth and quality of life improvements in the country.

Protecting Health Workers and OFWs

One of the key approved bills, House Bill 6557, aims to provide job security for barangay health workers, a crucial frontline force in the country's healthcare system. Meanwhile, House Bill 8325 seeks to establish specialized medical care for OFWs, proposing an OFW Hospital in Pampanga. This move recognizes the significant contributions of OFWs to the country's economy and their need for dedicated healthcare services.

Empowering Youth and Enhancing Professional Status

House Bill 9347, another proposed legislation, focuses on providing training for out-of-school youth, empowering them with skills necessary for the job market. Other bills like House Bill 7240 aim to safeguard certain government workers from rightsizing plans, while House Bill 8203 seeks to enhance the professional status and compensation of Bureau of Immigration employees.

Unity and Dedication in the House

Villafuerte has credited the swift approval of these bills to the unity and dedication of the House in serving the Filipino people. The National Unity Party (NUP), of which Villafuerte is a significant member, has pledged its support for Romualdez and President Marcos's legislative agenda. It has emphasized its commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind as the nation works towards high and inclusive growth. This pledge of support was formalized last year and will extend to the end of the 19th Congress in 2025, and to the end of President Marcos's term in 2028.