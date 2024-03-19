Philippine House Faces Uncertainty Over Economic Charter Changes Before July SONA

As the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. advocates for constitutional amendments to boost foreign investment and economic growth, the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, is pressing the Senate to vote on the proposed economic charter changes before the President's State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July. Despite the urgency, House leaders admit lacking a 'plan B' if the Senate fails to endorse the amendments, highlighting a critical juncture in the nation's legislative process.

Urgent Deliberations Amid Opposition

With the aim of amending economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution, the House has initiated discussions on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6. These amendments are seen as vital for attracting more foreign investments and stimulating economic development. However, the initiative has encountered opposition, notably from former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has accused the current administration of attempting to extend its term through these changes. Meanwhile, Iloilo 1st District Representative Janette Garin has voiced concerns over potential delays, suggesting that some sectors might be hoping to overshadow the charter change discussions with the upcoming 2025 elections noise.

Senate's Pivotal Role and Potential Stalemate

The Senate's response to these proposed amendments is pivotal. The slow pace of deliberations within the Senate has prompted House members to call for a meeting during the Holy Week break to strategize on advancing the resolution. The possibility of a People's Initiative as an alternative route to enact these changes has been mentioned, yet it presents its own set of challenges and uncertainties. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has also highlighted the need for setting plebiscite questions by December 15, 2024, to ensure their inclusion in the 2025 elections, emphasizing the tight timeline and the importance of Senate action.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Uncertainties

The outcome of the Senate's deliberations on the economic charter changes is fraught with implications for the Philippines' political and economic landscape. The lack of a fallback plan underscores the high stakes involved in these amendments, potentially affecting the country's ability to attract foreign investments and achieve sustainable economic growth. As the deadline approaches for the plebiscite questions to be set, the nation watches closely, awaiting the Senate's decision that could shape the Philippines' constitutional and economic future.