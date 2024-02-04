Philippine Government Firmly Against Mindanao Secession

National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año has issued a firm warning against any attempts to secede Mindanao from the Philippines, underscoring the government's readiness to use force to maintain national unity and sovereignty. This stern caution comes in the wake of suggestions by former President Rodrigo Duterte and Representative Pantaleon Alvarez on the idea of Mindanao's separation, a notion that has been met with opposition from various lawmakers and local leaders.

Leaders Stand Against Secession

Governors Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu of Maguindanao del Sur and Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu of Sultan Kudarat were among the leaders who voiced their opposition to the proposed separation. Both governors put forth that secession is not the solution to Mindanao's issues and emphasized the importance of national unity, stability, and the preservation of the comprehensive peace process that ended decades-long conflict in the region.

A United Front

These leaders stressed that unity leads to peace and development, while division could potentially undermine the Constitution and the country's progress. They rejected any movement that aims to destabilize the government and divide the nation, asserting that secession would deny the constitutional rights of the people and disrupt the interconnected productivity of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Resolute Force Against Secession

The Philippine government is prepared to use 'authority and forces' against attempts to divide the nation. NSA Eduardo Año warned that any attempt to secede will be met by the government with resolute force, citing recent calls to separate Mindanao. The peace deal with former separatist groups could be jeopardized by calls for secession, leading various officials and armed forces chiefs to call for unity and loyalty to the constitution and the chain of command.