Philippines

Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments

In a recent development that has stirred controversy in the Philippines, allegations have surfaced surrounding the potential misuse of government aid and cash incentives. These incentives, critics claim, are being offered to the public in exchange for their support for proposed constitutional amendments. A number of lawmakers have raised concerns over this apparent attempt to sway public opinion. However, several Philippine government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), have staunchly denied these allegations.

Doubts Over the Use of Aid Programs

The focal point of this controversy is the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. Critics argue that the program, meant to provide financial support to those in distress, is being used as a tool to garner backing for the constitutional amendment initiative. Secretary of DSWD, Rex Gatchalian, has categorically refuted these claims, assuring the public that the AICS program strictly adheres to its guidelines, with no additional requirements imposed on its beneficiaries.

Government’s Stand Against Allegations

According to Secretary Gatchalian, the DSWD has no involvement in the ongoing people’s initiative for constitutional amendment. In an effort to maintain transparency and ensure the integrity of the aid program, Gatchalian is said to be coordinating with the Senate and Congress for further inquiry and investigation into these allegations. This proactive approach by the government agencies reflects their commitment to uphold the integrity of public discourse surrounding the constitutional amendment process.

Constitutional Amendments: A Controversial Issue

The issue of amending the nation’s constitution has always been a contentious one, stirring significant public and political discourse. The recent allegations, now making headlines on channels like ‘The World Tonight’ on ANC, have added fuel to this debate. The government’s denial and proposed investigation into these allegations indicate a concerted effort to address concerns of undue influence on public sentiment and uphold the constitutional amendment process’s integrity.

Philippines Politics
