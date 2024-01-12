en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has affirmed his faith in the newly appointed Finance Secretary, House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto. Recto will be stepping into the shoes of Benjamin Diokno, who will resume his previous position at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Additionally, the President has assigned businessman and Presidential Adviser Frederick Go as the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs.

A New Era in Philippine Finance

Former Batangas Representative Ralph Recto was sworn in as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The transition was a seamless one, with key leaders from the business and banking sectors voicing their support for Recto’s appointment, citing his wealth of experience and expertise. Recto is charged with the daunting task of collecting taxes amounting to P4.3 trillion for the upcoming year, an endeavor aimed at achieving fiscal sustainability.

Continuity and Change

Recto, a well-known advocate for tax reform bills during his legislative tenure, is committed to continuing the progress made during Diokno’s term. Outgoing Finance Secretary Diokno, along with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have conveyed their confidence in Recto’s abilities, emphasizing his strong background in economics and finance. His past roles as a congressman, senator, and director general of the National Economic and Development Authority significantly contribute to his current responsibility of strengthening the country’s economic and fiscal positions.

Looking Forward

As the new Finance Secretary, Recto vows to focus on amplifying tax collection, guaranteeing fiscal sustainability, and judiciously utilizing the collected funds. His strategic approach aims to fuel growth and tame inflation as part of the administration’s economic team. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has shown unwavering confidence in Recto’s ability to maintain economic growth, manage public debt, and achieve developmental targets. This sentiment is echoed by other government officials and organizations who have lauded Recto’s appointment, recognizing his extensive experience and competence.

0
Business Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
Queens Park Rangers (QPR), a well-regarded football club based in England, has taken a bold step towards a new strategic direction with the appointment of 26-year-old Christian Nourry as their new chief executive officer (CEO). With this move, Nourry has become the youngest CEO in English football, underlining a shift in the game towards youth,
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
Music Industry Reshuffles: Executive Appointments and Promotions Across Various Companies
10 mins ago
Music Industry Reshuffles: Executive Appointments and Promotions Across Various Companies
Imminent Closure of Market Village at Stratford Centre, London: Newham Council Steps In
10 mins ago
Imminent Closure of Market Village at Stratford Centre, London: Newham Council Steps In
Qantas Airways: An Imminent End to Dividend Drought?
7 mins ago
Qantas Airways: An Imminent End to Dividend Drought?
Mercury Systems Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Securities Fraud
8 mins ago
Mercury Systems Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Securities Fraud
Edinburgh's Old London House to Become New Italy House: Insite Group Takes the Helm
9 mins ago
Edinburgh's Old London House to Become New Italy House: Insite Group Takes the Helm
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
1 min
ANC Celebrates 112 Years: Members and Guests Gather in Mbombela
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
1 min
Queens Park Rangers Welcomes New Era with Young CEO Christian Nourry
Natalie Portman Unveils Personal Life and Marvel Memorabilia on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
1 min
Natalie Portman Unveils Personal Life and Marvel Memorabilia on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Isabella Strahan's Courageous Battle with Medulloblastoma
3 mins
Isabella Strahan's Courageous Battle with Medulloblastoma
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
3 mins
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
Mpumalanga's Political Landscape: A Tale of Rising Discontent and New Directions
4 mins
Mpumalanga's Political Landscape: A Tale of Rising Discontent and New Directions
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support
4 mins
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
6 mins
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
6 mins
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
40 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
42 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app