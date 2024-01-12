Philippine Finance Department Sees Leadership Change with Appointment of Ralph Recto

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has affirmed his faith in the newly appointed Finance Secretary, House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto. Recto will be stepping into the shoes of Benjamin Diokno, who will resume his previous position at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Additionally, the President has assigned businessman and Presidential Adviser Frederick Go as the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs.

A New Era in Philippine Finance

Former Batangas Representative Ralph Recto was sworn in as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The transition was a seamless one, with key leaders from the business and banking sectors voicing their support for Recto’s appointment, citing his wealth of experience and expertise. Recto is charged with the daunting task of collecting taxes amounting to P4.3 trillion for the upcoming year, an endeavor aimed at achieving fiscal sustainability.

Continuity and Change

Recto, a well-known advocate for tax reform bills during his legislative tenure, is committed to continuing the progress made during Diokno’s term. Outgoing Finance Secretary Diokno, along with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have conveyed their confidence in Recto’s abilities, emphasizing his strong background in economics and finance. His past roles as a congressman, senator, and director general of the National Economic and Development Authority significantly contribute to his current responsibility of strengthening the country’s economic and fiscal positions.

Looking Forward

As the new Finance Secretary, Recto vows to focus on amplifying tax collection, guaranteeing fiscal sustainability, and judiciously utilizing the collected funds. His strategic approach aims to fuel growth and tame inflation as part of the administration’s economic team. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has shown unwavering confidence in Recto’s ability to maintain economic growth, manage public debt, and achieve developmental targets. This sentiment is echoed by other government officials and organizations who have lauded Recto’s appointment, recognizing his extensive experience and competence.