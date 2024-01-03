en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Philippine Education Crisis: A Call for Substantial Funding and Private Sector Involvement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Philippine Education Crisis: A Call for Substantial Funding and Private Sector Involvement

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has drawn attention to the burgeoning education crisis in the Philippines, underscoring the urgent need for a substantial financial boost, comparable to the P100 billion spent on pandemic vaccines. Gatchalian noted the Department of Education’s (DepEd) learning recovery program is critically underfunded, with merely 30 percent of the estimated P10 billion budget needed for 2024.

Facing Staggering Backlogs

Adding to the crisis, DepEd is grappling with a staggering backlog of 159,000 classrooms, which would necessitate a whopping P397 billion to address fully. However, the public remains largely in the dark about the learning recovery program, raising concerns about how DepEd will handle any potential additional funds, especially considering past corruption allegations involving vaccine procurement by the Department of Health (DOH) and overpriced computer purchases by DepEd itself.

Private Sector Steps Up

The Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) has pinpointed nine areas in need of education funding, while the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom II) has expanded this to 28 priority areas. The article suggests that private institutions could play a crucial role in educational research, thereby easing some of the financial strain on the government.

Opening the Doors for Research

It also advocates for making DepEd’s research publicly available for further study, potentially leading to an enhanced education system without additional government expenditure. The author contends that supporting private education might be a more cost-effective solution. It would relieve DepEd from the pressure of a continually growing student population, enabling it to concentrate on quality improvements in the long run.

0
Education Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Parents of children with special needs face the profound challenge of finding quality, affordable child care. These children often require caregivers skilled in physical assistance, specialized communication, and additional patience, compounded by the necessity for specialized training. Although federal rules prohibit discrimination against children with disabilities, practical considerations and the blurred line between disability and
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Cal Water and DoGoodery Launch 10th Annual 'Tap Into Learning' Water Conservation Program
16 mins ago
Cal Water and DoGoodery Launch 10th Annual 'Tap Into Learning' Water Conservation Program
Odisha Students Struggle with Lack of Braille Textbooks
17 mins ago
Odisha Students Struggle with Lack of Braille Textbooks
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
6 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
13 mins ago
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
Cal Water's 'Tap Into Learning' Hits Decade Milestone Amid New Water Conservation Legislation
14 mins ago
Cal Water's 'Tap Into Learning' Hits Decade Milestone Amid New Water Conservation Legislation
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
49 seconds
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
1 min
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
1 min
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
2 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
3 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
3 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
4 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
4 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
36 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app