Philippine Education Crisis: A Call for Substantial Funding and Private Sector Involvement

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has drawn attention to the burgeoning education crisis in the Philippines, underscoring the urgent need for a substantial financial boost, comparable to the P100 billion spent on pandemic vaccines. Gatchalian noted the Department of Education’s (DepEd) learning recovery program is critically underfunded, with merely 30 percent of the estimated P10 billion budget needed for 2024.

Facing Staggering Backlogs

Adding to the crisis, DepEd is grappling with a staggering backlog of 159,000 classrooms, which would necessitate a whopping P397 billion to address fully. However, the public remains largely in the dark about the learning recovery program, raising concerns about how DepEd will handle any potential additional funds, especially considering past corruption allegations involving vaccine procurement by the Department of Health (DOH) and overpriced computer purchases by DepEd itself.

Private Sector Steps Up

The Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) has pinpointed nine areas in need of education funding, while the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom II) has expanded this to 28 priority areas. The article suggests that private institutions could play a crucial role in educational research, thereby easing some of the financial strain on the government.

Opening the Doors for Research

It also advocates for making DepEd’s research publicly available for further study, potentially leading to an enhanced education system without additional government expenditure. The author contends that supporting private education might be a more cost-effective solution. It would relieve DepEd from the pressure of a continually growing student population, enabling it to concentrate on quality improvements in the long run.