Military

Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year’s Call

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year’s Call

In the bustling city of Manila, Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City buzzed with anticipation as the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) held their traditional joint New Year’s Call. This event, led by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., signals the commencement of the working year. It was an occasion that brought together military commanders and personnel from various branches, serving as a platform to review the past year’s accomplishments and to reaffirm their commitment to the nation.

Mobilizing the Defense Transformation

Teodoro, during his address, stressed the ongoing transformation of the DND and the AFP. He spoke of the development of new skills, paradigms, and capabilities, highlighting the need for a capital outlay for the agency. He underscored the importance of program management, analytics, predictions, contracting, and international relations while emphasising on building up the career track of DND employees.

A Vision of Unity and Excellence

Amidst the clinking of glasses and the shared toast, Teodoro called for the defense community to adhere to the highest standards of excellence. He expressed gratitude for the support received from the defense personnel and the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Teodoro’s address was not only a rallying cry for continued cooperation in the transformation efforts but also a testament to the unity within the defense establishment.

Reasserting the Defense Mandate

Teodoro reiterated their mission to preserve and protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Philippines. He highlighted the role of the defense establishment in working with allies to improve the Indo-Pacific Region and the world. Concurrently, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. spoke of the continuous development of materiel and capabilities through the AFP Modernization Program and the organizational development of its reserve force.

The New Year’s Call concluded with a renewed commitment to the country and a shared vision for a transformed and unified defense establishment ready to face the challenges of the future.

Military Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

