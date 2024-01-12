Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case

The Sandiganbayan, a Philippine anti-graft court, has denied former health secretary and present Iloilo Representative Janette Garin’s motion to dismiss graft and technical malversation charges. The charges are related to the procurement of Dengvaxia vaccines in 2015. The court’s Second Division, in a resolution dated January 10, affirmed the sufficiency of the information filed by the Ombudsman. The details explicitly constituted the alleged offenses, thereby validating the court’s decision.

Details of the Case

Garin, together with other ex-Department of Health officials, was charged with the improper procurement of the vaccines. This procurement was part of a government dengue immunization program during the presidency of Benigno Aquino III. The vaccines, valued at P3.55 billion, were manufactured by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur and distributed locally by Zuellig Pharma.

Rejection of Delay Claims

Claims of inordinate delay in case proceedings, made by Garin and her co-accused, were also rejected by the court. The court deemed the time taken for the investigation as reasonable. It took into consideration the necessity to review the evidence and ensure due process for all 42 initial respondents.

Resolution and Its Aftermath

The resolution was authored by Associate Justice Oscar Herrera Jr. and concurred with by Associate Justices Edgardo Caldona and Arthur Malabaguio. Garin and several others were charged with graft and technical malversation after allegedly realigning government funds for the purchase of Dengvaxia vaccines. These vaccines were not included in the Expanded Program on Immunization. The charges were initially filed in 2018, with the Ombudsman’s Office indicting Garin and others in October 2023.