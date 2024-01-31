Philippine Congressmen Eager to Work with Senators on Charter Amendments

The Philippine House of Representatives has demonstrated a strong willingness to forge a collaboration with the Senate for the discussion and potential amendment of restrictive economic provisions in the country's charter. The key issue at stake is the voting procedure between the two legislative bodies—a significant procedural challenge that could make or break the success of the proposed reforms.

Imminent Collaboration in Constitutional Amendments

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has extended an assurance to the Senate, confirming the readiness of the House to collaborate on discussing the Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6. This resolution proposes amendments to the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. The House has signaled its preparedness to accept the amendments that the Senate will propose in their version of RBH No. 6. This step is a crucial one towards the much-anticipated constitutional amendments.

Proposal for Charter Change

Speaker Romualdez, along with Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., have opened the discussion on the possibilities of proposing charter changes. The House had already approved RBH No. 6 as early as March 2023. The Senate has also expressed its intention to push for their version of RBH No. 6. The House leadership has further clarified its stance, denying any involvement in the people's initiative campaign for constitutional amendments.

Impact on the Philippines' Economic Future

The proposed amendments to the Constitution's economic clauses have the potential to significantly impact the Philippines' economic future. These changes are seen as a means to alleviate the economic restrictions that are currently viewed as limiting the country's growth and foreign investments. As such, the eagerness of the House to tackle this matter is reflective of a proactive approach to economic reform. However, the success of this initiative hangs in the balance, hinging on the resolution of the voting procedure between the Senate and the House.