Philippine Congress Debates Divorce Bill, Lawmakers Divided Over Marriage Dissolution

MANILA, February 14, 2024 - As Valentine's Day celebrations unfolded at Quezon Memorial Circle, a contrasting scene of contemplation took place within the halls of the Philippine House of Representatives. Legislators were engrossed in deliberations over House Bill 9349, known as the proposed Absolute Divorce Act, highlighting a pivotal moment in the nation's legislative discourse on marriage dissolution.

Advertisment

Debate Highlights: Protection vs. Tradition

La Union 1st District Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega suggested reinforcing existing annulment laws rather than adopting the divorce bill, emphasizing the need to protect individuals in detrimental marriages. Meanwhile, House Deputy Speaker David Suarez advocated for strengthening family unity over facilitating divorce, underscoring the complex realities facing marriages today. Davao Oriental 2nd District Rep. Cheeno Almario and Ako Bicol Rep. Raul Bongalon expressed uncertainty, pointing to the need for a thorough review of existing legislation before introducing new bills.

Muslim Lawmakers' Support and Opposition Voices

Advertisment

Two Muslim lawmakers, Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Adiong and Lanao del Norte 1st District Rep. Mohamad Dimaporo, voiced their support for the divorce bill, citing the acknowledgment of divorce within Islam and advocating for the freedom to dissolve unresolvable marriages. In contrast, opposition from representatives such as CIBAC Party-list Representative Bro. Eddie Villanueva highlighted concerns over the bill's constitutionality and its perceived threats to family stability and societal values.

Navigating Legislative Uncertainty

As the House of Representatives adjourned for the Lenten break without a vote, the fate of the Absolute Divorce Act remains uncertain. The bill's sponsor, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, along with its opponents, has sparked a national conversation on the balance between personal freedom and societal values. With the debate ongoing, the legislative journey of the divorce bill reflects the broader dialogue on marriage, family, and individual rights within the Philippines.