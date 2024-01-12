en English
Philippines

Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy

As the debate over the proposed amendments to the Philippine Constitution, or ‘Charter change,’ gathers momentum, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has issued a stern warning to the public. The bishops, through their Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs, have voiced the opinion that altering the Constitution isn’t a universal panacea for the nation’s issues. They have argued that more pressing matters, such as corruption, political patronage, accountability, social justice, and the provision of basic social services, need to be addressed for the country to progress.

Bishops’ Stand Against Charter Change

At the forefront of this dissent is Bishop Broderick Pabillo of the Apostolic Vicar of Taytay, Palawan, who has warned against signing a petition initiated by politicians seeking constitutional amendments. He has claimed that this initiative is driven more by political interests rather than the welfare of the people. He also expressed fears over potential payouts and undermining of the Senate in the pursuit of charter change. He is the first bishop to openly oppose the current attempts to amend the Constitution, advocating instead for a constitutional convention, a more democratic and participatory process, over other methods such as Congress acting as a constituent assembly.

The Controversy Surrounding Charter Change

The movement for Charter change was initiated in December when House Speaker Martin Romualdez announced that the House of Representatives would aim to amend economic provisions restricting foreign ownership in 2024. This move was backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who called for a review of the Constitution to assess the need for an overhaul to attract foreign investments. However, these proposed changes have been met with skepticism and resistance from various quarters, including the CBCP, who view them as a ploy for personal gain rather than national benefit.

Allegations of Unethical Practices

Adding fuel to the fire are allegations surrounding a people’s initiative for Charter change. Albay Representative Edcel Lagman claimed that some congressmen offered monetary incentives to voters for signing the petition. These allegations have been denied by officials from Albay and a group supporting the Charter change, who refuted any claims of bribery or receipt of funds from congressmen. The ongoing discussions and activities surrounding Charter change are unfolding amid a maelly of contrasting views and claims of unethical practices, making it a hotly contested issue in the country.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

