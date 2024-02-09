Philip Hammond Accused of Illegal Lobbying for Crypto Firm Copper

Former UK Chancellor Philip Hammond, now at the helm of the Swiss-based cryptocurrency firm Copper, faces allegations of illegal lobbying. These claims arise from his reported actions within the two-year cooling-off period mandated by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba). This committee requires former ministers to seek advice before engaging with the private sector and prohibits them from lobbying their former departments for two years post-resignation.

Advertisment

The Alleged Transgressions

Hammond, who resigned in July 2019, allegedly arranged a meeting between Copper CEO Dimitry Tokarev and UK Treasury officials in March 2021. He also reportedly communicated with then-economic secretary John Glen on several occasions. However, Hammond denies these actions constitute lobbying or that he influenced the arrangement of Treasury meetings.

The Regulatory Landscape

Advertisment

The UK government is planning to regulate the crypto industry under traditional finance regulations, requiring crypto exchanges to be authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This proposal excludes decentralized finance (DeFi) as it is considered premature to regulate at this stage.

Former FCA Chair Charles Randell criticized the idea of applying existing policies to the crypto industry. Randell revealed that the FCA faced political pressure to accommodate crypto firms in the UK. HM Treasury has indicated that secondary legislation related to crypto may be introduced later in the year.

A Tale of Denial and Dismissal

Advertisment

Hammond, a key figure in the Brexit negotiations and a former foreign secretary, is no stranger to navigating complex political landscapes. However, his current predicament is one he maintains he did not orchestrate.

"I have not sought to influence the British government on behalf of Copper," Hammond asserts. "My role is advisory, and I do not engage in lobbying activities."

Despite his denials, the allegations have cast a shadow over Hammond's tenure at Copper and sparked debates about the boundaries between advisory roles and lobbying.

Meanwhile, the UK Treasury has also dismissed any wrongdoing, stating that meetings with Copper were part of their routine engagement with the financial services sector.