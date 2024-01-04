en English
Law

Philadelphia Police Department’s First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Philadelphia Police Department’s First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration

In a significant turn of events, Leslie Marant, the inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officer for the Philadelphia Police Department, was dismissed from her post on Tuesday morning. This termination came on the heels of the swearing-in of the new Police Commissioner, Kevin Bethel, and Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Behind the Scenes of Marant’s Dismissal

Marant had been serving in her role since April 2022, having been hired under the administration of former Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. The termination meeting, conducted by Acting Commissioner John M. Stanford at 10:30 a.m., hinted at a restructuring of the department by the new commissioner, which would eliminate the necessity for Marant’s services. The Philadelphia Police Department, however, has not divulged specific reasons for Marant’s firing, citing policies relating to personnel matters.

The Future of DEI in the Philadelphia Police Department

Despite Marant’s dismissal, a department spokesperson has confirmed that DEI efforts will persist under the new administration. An interim director will soon be appointed, and a national search is underway to find a permanent replacement. Marant, who prior to her DEI role had served as chief counsel to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, brought no law enforcement experience to the position. She has refrained from commenting on her termination.

Role and Responsibilities of the DEI Officer

As the first DEI officer, Marant’s responsibilities encompassed overseeing DEI initiatives at all echelons of the department and formulating plans to ensure DEI was always a priority. As recorded in the city’s public database, she drew a base salary of $170,569, a testament to the significance of her role within the organization.

Law
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

