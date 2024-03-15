Pharma Firms' Electoral Bond Spree Linked to Regulatory Scrutiny: A Pattern Emerges

From pharmaceutical companies buying electoral bonds en masse in 2022 to construction companies lining up to purchase them in 2019 and 2023, the electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission of India reveals a telling pattern: companies in specific sectors bought bonds in apparent tandem over a span of just a few days. In some cases, this coincides with regulatory or investigative action some of them faced.

Electoral Bonds: A Financial Veil

On November 10, 2022, major pharma companies including Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, and Ipca Laboratories purchased bonds totalling close to Rs 50 crore. A day later, Glenmark and Mankind also purchased bonds in several tranches worth over Rs 30 crore. Three days later, on November 14, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories and Piramal bought bonds worth over Rs 20 crore. This pattern of purchasing behaviour not only highlights a collective move by pharma companies but also raises questions about the timing, particularly as some of these firms were under scrutiny by regulatory bodies like the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Investigation (DGGI).

Regulatory Scrutiny and Bond Purchases

In March 2022, the DGGI had started a probe against several pharmaceutical companies for alleged tax evasion. The pattern of electoral bond purchases around this time suggests a potential link between regulatory scrutiny and the decision to invest in electoral bonds, possibly as a means to curry favour or secure a more favourable standing with political entities. This pattern is not confined to the pharmaceutical sector alone but is evident in other sectors such as construction, indicating a broader trend.

Implications and Future Outlook

The Supreme Court's recent decision to allow the Election Commission of India access to electoral bond data, while also issuing a notice to the State Bank of India regarding the disclosure of unique bond numbers, marks a significant step towards transparency. This move could potentially unravel the intricate web of financial transactions between corporations and political parties, shedding light on the motivations behind these donations. As the legal and regulatory framework around electoral bonds evolves, the implications for corporate governance and political funding in India remain to be seen.