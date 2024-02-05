Petition to Restore Palliative Care Funding Gathers Momentum in NSW

The serene landscapes of New South Wales (NSW) have recently become the backdrop for a pressing societal concern, as an online petition to restore funding for palliative care collects over 3,600 signatures. The petition, initiated in response to the State's last budget, in which $150 million was cut from the previously allocated $450 million for palliative and end-of-life care, aims to highlight the critical need for such services, particularly in regional areas.

The Funding Cuts

These cuts, which bring the budget for palliative care down to a stark $300 million, have raised eyebrows, especially as $97 million of new funding was simultaneously directed towards the implementation and operation of Voluntary Assisted Dying. This juxtaposition has sparked a debate on the prioritization of end-of-life care services, prompting a myriad of questions on their respective significance and impact on NSW's residents.

The Champion of the Cause

Stepping up to champion the cause is Liberal MLC Susan Carter, who has been advocating tirelessly for the restoration of funds. Carter's commitment is manifest in her hope to see the petition's signature count double by its closing in April before it is presented to the NSW Parliament. Her comparison of this campaign to a successful NRMA one, which gathered 20,000 signatures advocating for the doubling of booze buses, reflects her optimism and determination.

The Petition and its Potential Impact

The petition is hosted online by the Parliament of NSW, ensuring that signatories' data remains confidential and is used solely for the purpose of the petition. More than just a tool for data collection, the petition serves as a barometer of public sentiment, indicating to the Government the strength of citizens' feelings towards the need to maintain true palliative care for those facing death. Its success could potentially herald a change in policy, reasserting the importance of palliative care in the broader landscape of health service provision.