Hollywood

Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:53 am EST
Petition to Remove Trump’s Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace

A three-year-long petition to remove former President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame has garnered over 4,200 signatures. The campaign, launched in 2020 by activist Andrew Rudick, has seen him approach various city organizations, advocating for the star’s eradication. However, Trump’s star, awarded in 2007 for his roles as a producer of ‘The Apprentice’ and the Miss Universe Pageant, still stands – albeit having been vandalized and replaced numerous times.

A Legal Conundrum

Despite multiple incidents of vandalism, no star has ever been permanently removed from the Walk of Fame. Addressing this, Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez acknowledged the lack of precedent for such an action. He stated that the city is currently exploring the legal implications and authority associated with the star removal process.

Public Division

Public opinion is sharply divided on the issue. Some view the star as a piece of history that should remain intact, while others would not lament its removal. This division mirrors broader societal rifts and the ongoing struggle to reconcile historical recognition with contemporary values.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has distanced itself from the controversy, stating that it lacks the authority to remove any star from the Walk of Fame. The offices of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and former President Donald Trump have not yet responded to requests for comments on the issue.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

