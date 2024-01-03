en English
Human Rights

Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte’s Drug War

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War

On the heels of the controversial war on drugs during the Duterte administration, a legal petition has been filed by Atty. Fernando Perito and overseas Filipino worker Joseph Forrosuelo. The duo submitted their plea at the Regional Trial Court of Calbayog City, seeking to bar individuals associated with the International Criminal Court (ICC) from entering the Philippines.

The Petition’s Premise

The petitioners argue that the Philippine Constitution, along with existing laws and criminal procedures, should govern any investigation, prosecution, trial, and resolution of cases related to the anti-illegal drug war. They challenge human rights advocates to file complaints in Philippine courts, to substantiate claims of at least 30,000 killings during the drug war, rather than allowing ICC investigators into the country.

Contentious Jurisdiction

Perito and Forrosuelo assert that the Philippines is no longer a member of the ICC, and thus its representatives should not be permitted entry. They allege that allowing ICC investigators could inflict ‘grave and irreparable damage’ to the country’s democracy and justice system. This assertion is, however, in contradiction with the Department of Justice’s and Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra’s statements. Both have maintained that the ICC lost its jurisdiction over the Philippines after its withdrawal in 2019, and that the government is not legally required to cooperate with the ICC.

Implications for the Philippines

The petition’s filing has sent ripples through political and legal circles. While it remains to be seen how the court will rule, the case highlights the ongoing debate about the ICC’s role and the Philippines’ obligations under international law. The outcome could have significant implications for the country’s relationship with international institutions and its standing in the global community.

Human Rights Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

