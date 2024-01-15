Peterborough City Council Drafts Budget Plan to Save £11m

For the first time in 20 years, Peterborough City Council (PCC) has presented a budget plan not helmed by the Conservative group. The draft of its 2024/5 budget, led by the Peterborough First group, aims to save £11m through a range of measures. These include doubling the city centre enforcement team, building 81 new mausoleums at Fletton Cemetery, and possibly replacing school crossing services with volunteers or school-provided personnel. A projected £3.3m gap in 2025/6 and £6.9m in 2026/7 has been forecasted, presenting significant challenges for the council.

Revenue Generation and Cost-Cutting Measures

Several strategies are considered for revenue generation and cost-cutting. The council plans to increase its city centre enforcement team, hoping to attract businesses through stricter law enforcement and revenue generation via fines. The proposed construction of 81 new mausoleums at Fletton Cemetery is expected to act as a new income source, pending planning permission. Additionally, the school crossing services, currently provided at five schools, may be replaced with volunteers or school staff, leading to further savings.

Addressing Financial Challenges

The budget plan addresses a £3m overspend from the previous year and aims to tackle future budget deficits, amidst challenges like government funding uncertainty, wage increases, inflation, higher energy costs, and increased demand for social care and housing services. To mitigate some of these issues, PCC is considering establishing a social care academy to support new staff and reduce reliance on agency workers. International recruitment is also being explored.

Other Strategies and Future Plans

Other cost-saving measures include transferring the management of Gladstone Park community centre, sharing roles with other local authorities, decoupling from Cambridgeshire County Council's fostering service, and increasing school places. The council is also contemplating seeking sponsors for Christmas lights and reviewing its asset portfolio. This could lead to the repurposing or sale of some properties. Despite a £462m debt and dwindling cash reserves, PCC maintains a £130m capital investment program for city development projects. The budget plan is set for multiple rounds of scrutiny and debate before a council vote.