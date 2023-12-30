Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks

In a show of solidarity and commitment to the victims of the violent attacks that scarred Plateau State, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, visited the state on December 30, 2023. The attacks, which took place on Christmas Eve, marred the peace of 25 communities across Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs), claiming over 150 lives and causing extensive property damage.

Obi’s Visit and Pledge to the Victims

Arriving at Bokkos around 4 p.m., Obi headed straight to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. The Local Government Chairman, Monday Kassam, warmly received him. In a solemn gesture, Obi observed a minute of silence for the fallen, before offering his condolences to the bereaved families. Furthermore, he pledged a sum of N10 million to the IDP support account, promising to use his connections to raise more funds.

Police Command’s Response to the Attacks

In response to the violence, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, directed the Plateau State Police Command to deploy additional special armed forces to the affected areas. The objective is to prevent further attacks and restore peace and normalcy. Reinforcing this, Police Commissioner Okoro Alawari imposed a ban on late-night spiritual and social gatherings in the troubled LGAs, urging early scheduling for ‘Cross Over to New Year’ events.

Senate and Ex-Governor’s Stance

These attacks have prompted the Senate to summon national security chiefs to address the killings. Former governor Jonah Jang urged a reconsideration of state police to combat the growing insecurity. Despite a recent visit by the Police boss and an ongoing military strategy review, a subsequent attack in Bokkos led to the death of three more youths.