Peter Obi Highlights Nigeria's Rank at 109 in Global Hunger Index During Kebbi Visit

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, recently made a significant revelation during his private Ramadan visit to Kebbi state, part of a northern tour. Obi pointed out that Nigeria currently ranks 109th in the global index of hungry nations, emphasizing the critical need for a shift towards agriculture to combat this dire situation.

Investment in Agriculture: A Path to Prosperity

Obi criticized the federal government's lack of comprehensive investment in agriculture, stating that such efforts should primarily target the north due to its vast expanses of arable land suitable for both peasant and mechanized farming. He argued that with a proper focus on agriculture, Nigeria could overcome various challenges including the forex crisis, insecurity, poor education standards, and unaffordable healthcare. The Labour Party candidate lamented Nigeria's status as the country with the highest amount of uncultivated land globally, alongside a massive population of able-bodied, unemployed youth who could be mobilized to drive agricultural productivity and create millions of jobs.

Supporting the Community and Advocating Change

During his visit, Obi engaged in community support initiatives such as the direct feeding of 100 indigent persons and the commissioning of a borehole in Kahuta village, Birnin Kebbi. Despite emphasizing that his visit was not politically motivated, his actions spoke volumes about his commitment to addressing Nigeria's pressing issues at the grassroots level. Obi's interaction with local leaders, including the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar, further highlighted his call for a strategic focus on the northern agricultural sector to alleviate poverty across the region and the nation at large.

A Vision for Nigeria's Future

Obi's stance on not being desperate to become Nigeria's president but being desperate to see a functional and prosperous Nigeria resonated with many. His emphasis on leveraging agriculture for economic revival and social stability showcases a vision for a Nigeria where the 'poor man's child' can thrive without undue advantage. The response from the Emir of Gwandu underscores the importance of leaders heeding Obi's advice, recognizing the potential of agricultural investment to transform the socio-economic landscape of the north and Nigeria as a whole.

This visit not only highlighted the grave issue of hunger and poverty in Nigeria but also brought to the forefront practical solutions and the urgent need for their implementation. With agriculture as the proposed linchpin, the discourse around Nigeria's development trajectory is poised for a significant shift, aiming for a future where prosperity is cultivated from the ground up.