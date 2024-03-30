Peter Obi Weighs Departure from Labour Party, Eyeing Nigeria's Progress

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has given the biggest hint yet about the possibility of him dumping the party ahead of the 2027 election season. He said this during an engagement with his supporters on his Verified X space, hosted by Parallel Facts, yesterday.

Advertisment

The former Anambra State Governor explained that his primary focus, which committed members of the Obidient Movement have bought into, is all about making Nigeria work for all citizens; as such, he refuses to be distracted. According to him, the contrived crisis in the Labour Party was part of a distractive strategy, which neither he nor his supporters were willing to fall for. Obi emphasized, "Our engagement is about Nigeria, they are trying to change our focus. What we want to do is not about Labour Party; it is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria." He highlighted the key issues he aims to address, including water, power, employment, and security.

A Bold Stance on Party Loyalty

Obi utilized a metaphor related to a teaching of Jesus to illustrate his stance on the current Labour Party crisis, "I'm a Christian. Jesus said, When you go into a city, try to change them, live with them, fast with them. in the end, you can't, come out and even wash the sand that is on your shoes." He further stated, "I'm making spirited efforts to change them (LP), but I'm not going to die with them." This statement reflects his openness to leaving the Labour Party if it continues to stray from the values and goals that align with making Nigeria better for its citizens.

Despite the looming possibility of leaving the Labour Party, Obi reassured his supporters that this will not deter the mission they set out to accomplish. He stressed the importance of focusing on the bigger picture of transforming Nigeria rather than being entangled in party politics. This move hints at the potential formation of a new political platform or joining another party that aligns more closely with the Obidient Movement's values and objectives for Nigeria's future.

As discussions and speculations continue, the political landscape in Nigeria remains watchful of Peter Obi's next moves. The possibility of him departing from the Labour Party signals a significant shift that could redefine political alignments and strategies ahead of the 2027 elections. With a strong following and a clear vision, Obi's decision will undoubtedly impact the future of Nigeria's political scene.