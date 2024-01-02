Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu’s Family

On the second day of the new year, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, along with Professor Pat Utomi, a distinguished economist, visited the family of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. The condolence visit took place at the Akeredolu residence in Oyo State, marking a solemn start to the year.

Obi took to his social media account to express his condolences and share images from the visit, a contemporary way of informing the public about his movements and feelings. In his post, he lauded Akeredolu’s tenure as President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and his term as Governor, acknowledging the late leader’s relentless efforts to build a better Nigeria. These efforts were characterized by a strong commitment to the rule of law and a dedication to ensuring the security of Nigerian citizens.

A Vision for a Restructured Nigeria

Obi highlighted Akeredolu’s strong belief in a restructured and productive Nigeria. The late Governor had a clear vision for the nation, one that focused on efficiency, productivity, and respect for the laws that bind society together. This vision, Obi noted, was a hallmark of Akeredolu’s time in office and a testament to his commitment to the country’s future.

The Labour Party candidate also extended his heartfelt condolences to the late Governor’s widow, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the entire Akeredolu family, and all those mourning the loss. Obi prayed for eternal rest for the late Governor and called for strength and fortitude for those left behind, recognizing the irreplaceable void that Akeredolu’s passing has left.