Peter Navarro's Request for New Contempt of Congress Trial Denied

In a significant development, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has rejected a request for a new contempt of Congress trial by Peter Navarro, a former adviser to President Trump. Navarro had claimed that the jury in his previous trial was biased due to exposure to protestors outside the courthouse. The judge, however, found no evidence to substantiate Navarro's claims.

Jury Bias Claims Dismissed

Navarro had argued that the jury's judgment might have been influenced when they were near demonstrators outside the courtroom during a break. He maintained that exposure to protest signs related to the January 6th Capitol riot events might have prejudiced the jury against him. However, Mehta ruled that there was no compelling evidence to support these allegations. He stated that the break for the jury was 'pretty placid' with no protest-like activities.

Timing of the Allegations

Notably, Mehta also highlighted that Navarro's defense team was cognizant of the jury's potential exposure to the protestors before the verdict was delivered. However, they chose to wait until after the decision to raise the issue. This delay, according to Mehta, indicated that they had waived the right to use it as a basis for a new trial.

Navarro's Conviction and Sentence

Navarro was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress in September for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. He had been ordered to produce documents and testify in a deposition. Navarro's sentencing is scheduled soon. Despite the setback, Navarro has expressed his readiness to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, casting it as a vital issue of executive privilege for senior White House staff.

This case follows closely on the heels of the conviction of another former Trump ally, Steve Bannon. Bannon was also found guilty of contempt of Congress and sentenced to four months in prison. The implications of these cases are far-reaching as they underscore the judicial system's stance on compliance with congressional subpoenas.