en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is in the eye of the storm for his call to boycott Australian retail giants Woolworths and its subsidiary Big W over their decision to discontinue Australia Day merchandise. The move by the retailers is a response to a waning demand and evolving attitudes towards Australia Day, a date seen as ‘Invasion Day’ by First Nations people and other Australians.

Dutton’s Call for Boycott and the Ensuing Backlash

Dutton’s call for a national boycott, justified in his view as empowering consumers to choose what to buy, has been met with stern criticism from the Labor government. Critics argue that his stance is an attempt to incite a ‘culture war’ and believe it aligns with the interests of the Albanese government following the defeat of the Voice to Parliament referendum. Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt and Member for Bruce Julian Hill, both representing Labor, have denounced Dutton for being negative, divisive, and out of touch with the concerns of Australians, particularly in relation to supermarket prices.

Independent Voices and Retail Trends

Independent MP Zali Stegall, while not directly criticizing Dutton, suggested that Woolworths should concentrate on selling fresh and healthy food rather than ‘plastic crap’ on Australia Day. This controversy comes in the backdrop of an emerging trend among organizations distancing themselves from Australia Day symbolism. Major retailers such as Kmart and Aldi have also ceased sales of themed merchandise, with Aldi facing its own controversy in 2014 over a shirt deemed racist by some customers.

Respecting First Nations People on Australia Day

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stressed the importance of respecting First Nations people on Australia Day in light of the controversy. Further, Reconciliation Australia has welcomed Woolworths’ decision, stating that it mirrors a growing reevaluation of what the national day represents. However, skepticism exists about the claim that declining demand alone led to this decision, with apprehensions that it could alienate a broad base of customers. In essence, this controversy reflects a broader shift in societal attitudes and the impact of corporate decisions on social and cultural issues.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Aristocrat Leisure Secures Court Orders Against Employee Over Alleged Document Theft
In an unfolding corporate intrigue, Aristocrat Leisure, one of Australia’s leading suppliers of poker machines, has landed urgent court orders against a high-ranking employee, Dinh Toan “Tony” Tran. Tran, head of game design at Aristocrat, is alleged to have downloaded about 6800 files from the company’s servers, prompting the company to take swift legal action.
Aristocrat Leisure Secures Court Orders Against Employee Over Alleged Document Theft
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Debates and Boycott Calls
12 mins ago
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Debates and Boycott Calls
Unexpected U.S. Inflation Data Stir Markets, Australian Shares Dip
34 mins ago
Unexpected U.S. Inflation Data Stir Markets, Australian Shares Dip
Fatal Collision in Western Sydney: One Dead, Another Trapped
2 mins ago
Fatal Collision in Western Sydney: One Dead, Another Trapped
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
5 mins ago
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire
6 mins ago
Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
4 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
5 mins
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
5 mins
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
6 mins
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
7 mins
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
7 mins
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
8 mins
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
California's Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance
8 mins
California's Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
9 mins
Trump's Vice-Presidential Reveal: A Strategic Move in Political Chess
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app