Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election

Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton, has declared his endorsement for Nathan Conroy, the Liberal Party’s candidate for the Dunkley by-election in Melbourne’s south-east. The current mayor of Frankston, Conroy, has been lauded by Dutton as a local hero who is unafraid to tackle pressing issues in the community.

A High Stakes By-Election

The by-election was initiated under tragic circumstances, following the demise of Labor member Peta Murphy, whose contributions were acknowledged during a parliamentary condolence motion. The Liberals acknowledge the challenge of securing the seat, given a margin of 6.3 per cent against them. The by-election is seen as a pivotal poll, with far-reaching implications for the Liberal brand and campaign machinery in Victoria.

Cost of Living Crisis

During the announcement, Dutton took the opportunity to lambast the current federal government for failing to deliver on promises to curtail electricity prices, which he alleges have surged by 23%. He further contended that workers are grappling with heightened taxes under the present government, precipitating a cost of living crisis where individuals are often faced with the dilemma of paying bills or procuring food. Conroy echoed these sentiments and conveyed his gratitude to Liberal members for vesting their trust in him to represent Dunkley in Canberra.

Advocating for Families and Small Businesses

Dutton underscored that the Liberal Party thrives when it champions the cause of families and small businesses. He suggested that the government’s energy policy, with its focus on renewables, is a contributing factor to the escalating electricity prices. He is convinced that constituents in Dunkley are in search of a representative like Conroy who can stand up to the Albanese government.

Conroy is set to vie against Labor’s nominee Jodie Belyea in the by-election. However, the date for this crucial electoral event has not been officially disclosed as of now. Dutton’s endorsement of Conroy and the ensuing political contest in the Dunkley by-election symbolizes more than just a local election; it’s a litmus test for both the Liberal and Labor parties’ strategies and messaging ahead of the next federal election.