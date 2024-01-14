en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election

Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton, has declared his endorsement for Nathan Conroy, the Liberal Party’s candidate for the Dunkley by-election in Melbourne’s south-east. The current mayor of Frankston, Conroy, has been lauded by Dutton as a local hero who is unafraid to tackle pressing issues in the community.

A High Stakes By-Election

The by-election was initiated under tragic circumstances, following the demise of Labor member Peta Murphy, whose contributions were acknowledged during a parliamentary condolence motion. The Liberals acknowledge the challenge of securing the seat, given a margin of 6.3 per cent against them. The by-election is seen as a pivotal poll, with far-reaching implications for the Liberal brand and campaign machinery in Victoria.

Cost of Living Crisis

During the announcement, Dutton took the opportunity to lambast the current federal government for failing to deliver on promises to curtail electricity prices, which he alleges have surged by 23%. He further contended that workers are grappling with heightened taxes under the present government, precipitating a cost of living crisis where individuals are often faced with the dilemma of paying bills or procuring food. Conroy echoed these sentiments and conveyed his gratitude to Liberal members for vesting their trust in him to represent Dunkley in Canberra.

Advocating for Families and Small Businesses

Dutton underscored that the Liberal Party thrives when it champions the cause of families and small businesses. He suggested that the government’s energy policy, with its focus on renewables, is a contributing factor to the escalating electricity prices. He is convinced that constituents in Dunkley are in search of a representative like Conroy who can stand up to the Albanese government.

Conroy is set to vie against Labor’s nominee Jodie Belyea in the by-election. However, the date for this crucial electoral event has not been officially disclosed as of now. Dutton’s endorsement of Conroy and the ensuing political contest in the Dunkley by-election symbolizes more than just a local election; it’s a litmus test for both the Liberal and Labor parties’ strategies and messaging ahead of the next federal election.

0
Australia Elections Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
6 mins ago
A Grand Parade of Fashion: Celebrity Arrivals at the Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
Amid the festive atmosphere of the Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open launch in Melbourne, a parade of celebrities marked their arrivals with their distinctive, yet elegant fashion choices. Among the first to grace the event were the renowned sporting duo, Chris and Bec Judd. Their simplistic yet sophisticated fashion choices stood as a testament to their chic
A Grand Parade of Fashion: Celebrity Arrivals at the Piper-Heidsieck Australian Open Launch
Australia Day Observance Debate Intensifies in Western Australia
1 hour ago
Australia Day Observance Debate Intensifies in Western Australia
Melbourne on Alert: Smoke Warning Issued Following Major Warehouse Fire
1 hour ago
Melbourne on Alert: Smoke Warning Issued Following Major Warehouse Fire
Heartbreaking Accident: Young Child Dies in Driveway Incident in Toongabbie
10 mins ago
Heartbreaking Accident: Young Child Dies in Driveway Incident in Toongabbie
Dramatic Rescue at Bronte Beach: A Reminder of Rip Current Dangers
23 mins ago
Dramatic Rescue at Bronte Beach: A Reminder of Rip Current Dangers
Australian Dane Sweeny Shocks Tennis World with Near Upset
27 mins ago
Australian Dane Sweeny Shocks Tennis World with Near Upset
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
54 seconds
Celebrity Trainer Matt Roberts Questions Fitness Influencers' Expertise
Collapse of Xi Jinping's Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos
1 min
Collapse of Xi Jinping's Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos
Trump vs. Biden: The Battle for Iowa's Farmers and the 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Trump vs. Biden: The Battle for Iowa's Farmers and the 2024 Presidential Race
Haley's Campaign Expenditure Contradicts Claims of Fiscal Prudence
1 min
Haley's Campaign Expenditure Contradicts Claims of Fiscal Prudence
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
4 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Third Consecutive Win for the Democratic Progressive Party
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
5 mins
Donald Tusk's Return: A Test of EU's Democratic Commitment
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
5 mins
Ivory Coast Starts Africa Cup of Nations with a Win, Coach Acknowledges Need for Improvement
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
7 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A New Hope for The Elephants
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
7 mins
US Pushes Ukraine for More Defined Military Strategy Amid Russian Conflict
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
56 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
1 hour
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
8 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
8 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app