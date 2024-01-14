en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has officially endorsed Frankston mayor Nathan Conroy as the Liberal Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Dunkley by-election in Melbourne’s south-east.

The by-election has been prompted by the unfortunate demise of Labor member Peta Murphy, an event that Dutton referred to as ‘tragic circumstances.’

Conroy, distinguished as a local champion, has been lauded by Dutton for his commitment to addressing community-centric issues.

During his tenure as Mayor of Frankston, Conroy has been vocal about the mounting cost of living crisis and the ensuing hardships faced by the residents. These challenges often manifest as stark choices between paying bills and buying necessities like food.

Conroy expressed his gratitude to the Liberal members for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing them in Canberra.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
42 mins ago
Cost of Health: Sydney Influencer Reveals Melanoma Experience Amid Rising Skin Check Expenses
In a candid revelation, Sydney-based influencer Katrina Chan, 30, has voiced her experience of being diagnosed with melanoma, a journey that was initially delayed due to the looming costs of skin checks. Her story unfolds against the backdrop of a wider issue: the escalating healthcare costs in Australia that are discouraging individuals from seeking preventive
Cost of Health: Sydney Influencer Reveals Melanoma Experience Amid Rising Skin Check Expenses
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan's Tragic Demise in Bali Accident: A Legacy of Life Amidst Grief
1 hour ago
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan's Tragic Demise in Bali Accident: A Legacy of Life Amidst Grief
The Serendipitous Journey of 'Padam Padam': From Near-Transfer to Kylie Minogue's Signature Anthem
1 hour ago
The Serendipitous Journey of 'Padam Padam': From Near-Transfer to Kylie Minogue's Signature Anthem
Man Charged in Alleged Rape at Coogee Beach: Community Calls for Increased Security
56 mins ago
Man Charged in Alleged Rape at Coogee Beach: Community Calls for Increased Security
Tragic Beach Incident Claims Life, Investigation Underway
57 mins ago
Tragic Beach Incident Claims Life, Investigation Underway
Australian Open 2024: Anticipating Historic Crowd Sizes and New Milestones
1 hour ago
Australian Open 2024: Anticipating Historic Crowd Sizes and New Milestones
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
35 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
35 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
36 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
36 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
36 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
36 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
36 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
37 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
37 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app