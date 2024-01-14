Peter Dutton Endorses Nathan Conroy for Dunkley By-Election

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has officially endorsed Frankston mayor Nathan Conroy as the Liberal Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Dunkley by-election in Melbourne’s south-east.

The by-election has been prompted by the unfortunate demise of Labor member Peta Murphy, an event that Dutton referred to as ‘tragic circumstances.’

Conroy, distinguished as a local champion, has been lauded by Dutton for his commitment to addressing community-centric issues.

During his tenure as Mayor of Frankston, Conroy has been vocal about the mounting cost of living crisis and the ensuing hardships faced by the residents. These challenges often manifest as stark choices between paying bills and buying necessities like food.

Conroy expressed his gratitude to the Liberal members for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing them in Canberra.