Dutton Rebukes Falinski’s Emissions Target Call, Exposing Coalition Climate Policy Rift

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has publicly rebuffed Jason Falinski, the President of the New South Wales (NSW) Liberal Party, following his call for the Coalition to adopt a concrete 2035 emissions reduction target. Falinski, a former Member of Parliament, had earlier stated that the Coalition needed to debate and agree upon a specific emissions target for the year 2035. His argument revolved around the need for having tangible and quantifiable goals within their environmental plan.

On the contrary, Dutton downplayed the significance of Falinski’s input, stating that policy decisions would ultimately be determined by the party room, a body that does not count Falinski as a member. The Opposition Leader further stressed his authority in setting the targets that the party would strive to achieve.

Climate Policy: A Bone of Contention

This public disagreement underscores a wider debate within the Coalition surrounding climate policy. The discussion has gained momentum, particularly after the Coalition’s failure to update its emissions reduction target was pointed out by Falinski as a factor contributing to its defeat in the 2022 federal election.

The Labor Party’s goal of reducing emissions by 43% by 2030, which has now been adopted as government policy, was pitted against the Coalition’s target of a 26 to 28% reduction. The latter was criticized for being outdated and not ambitious enough. Dutton, meanwhile, cast doubt on the feasibility of the government’s target, voicing his apprehensions over policies that could potentially damage businesses and the economy at large.

Media personality Andrew Bolt on the debate criticized Falinski for his stance and suggested that the former MP should concentrate on state politics instead of dispensing advice to the federal Liberals.