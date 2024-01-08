Peter Dutton Criticizes Prime Minister Over Proposed ADF Recruitment Policy Change

Emerging out of the shadows of political tussle, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has fired a salvo at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over his alleged ignorance pertaining to a pivotal shift in the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) recruitment policy. The proposed amendment, if enacted, would open the doors of the military to non-citizens for the first time, in an effort to meet the daunting challenge of bolstering the ADF’s personnel by an ambitious 30% increase, translating to an astounding 18,500 extra personnel by 2040. The ADF is currently grappling with the predicament of maintaining its strength in numbers.

Defence Minister’s Stand on the Issue

Defence Minister Richard Marles had earlier expressed his viewpoint that given the sensitive nature and unique security requisites of the defence sector, it would be fitting for only Australian citizens to serve. Conversely, Matt Keogh, the Minister for Defence Personnel, has confirmed that the prospect of permitting foreign nationals to serve is being earnestly contemplated, with a focus on individuals hailing from the Pacific and beyond.

The Turning Tides of Policy

The discourse around this paradigm shift was initiated eight months ago amongst defence experts, with the Labor government meticulously exploring a multitude of options to expand the Defence Force. The incumbent ADF policy mandates recruits to be Australian citizens, barring a few exceptions such as the lateral recruitment scheme for foreign military personnel in possession of translatable skills.

Shadow Defence Minister Calls for Pathway to Citizenship

Shadow Defence Minister Andrew Hastie has passionately argued for the government to provide an accelerated pathway to citizenship for those non-citizens willing to fight for Australia. Dutton’s criticism has surfaced in the wake of Albanese deflecting questions related to the recruitment change to the Defence Minister, an action that hinted at the Prime Minister being blindsided by the issue. Dutton contends that this lack of awareness is symptomatic of larger issues plaguing the government.