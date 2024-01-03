Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations

In a significant development, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to Zartaj Gul, a leader of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former state minister. The order, presided over by Chief Justice PHC Muhammad Ibrahim, shields Gul from imminent arrest and instructs her to submit surety bonds the following day.

Charges Against Zartaj Gul

Gul found herself embroiled in a corruption scandal, having been booked on charges in August of the previous year. An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team attempted to arrest her during a raid at her residence, but she was not present. Despite multiple summonses for involvement in corruption cases, she failed to appear before the ACE.

Accusations of Bribery and Misuse of Funds

The allegations against Zartaj Gul are severe. It is claimed that she awarded contracts for developmental projects to her associates at reduced rates in exchange for bribes. Furthermore, it’s asserted that Gul and her husband, Humayun Akhund, received a ten percent commission on development funds allocated in her constituency. Their involvement in revising development schemes allegedly resulted in significant financial losses to the state.

PHC’s Stance on the Matter

The PHC’s decision to grant Gul protective bail is noteworthy, as it comes amidst a climate of high political tension. The court’s commitment to due process and justice, even in the face of serious allegations, underscores the importance of the rule of law in the country’s political landscape. Gul’s case will continue to be closely watched by all as it unfolds in the coming days.