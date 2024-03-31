Peru's President Boluarte Faces Corruption Probe, Ordered to Present Rolex Watches After Raid

Peru's political landscape faced turbulence as President Dina Boluarte came under scrutiny for alleged illegal enrichment and failure to disclose several luxury watches, including Rolexes. The saga unfolded when Boluarte, 61, was formally summoned by the prosecutor's office to showcase the contentious watches during her sworn statement on April 5, following a dramatic raid on her home and office.

Stepping into Controversy

Boluarte's ascension to power in December 2022, after her predecessor's arrest, was marred by controversy. Recently, her ownership of several luxury watches since taking office has raised eyebrows, leading to a corruption probe. Despite a raid that yielded no watches but other investigatory elements, Boluarte has been steadfast, requesting an immediate investigative statement to clarify the facts. She argues the raids generate political, social, and economic instability, terming them as "arbitrary and abusive."

Legal and Political Ramifications

Boluarte, facing a constitutional complaint for her crackdown on protests resulting in over 50 deaths, stands at a precarious juncture. With approval ratings around 10 percent, she rebuffs allegations, attributing her possession of luxury watches to hard work since age 18. However, if indicted, a trial could not proceed until post-term or unless impeached, spotlighting the complex interplay between legal constraints and political support within Peru's Congress.

Broader Implications

As the investigation continues, Boluarte's case underscores ongoing scrutiny of Peruvian officials and the fragile nature of political stability in the region. With the president's adamant refusal to step down and her main support rooted in right-leaning parliamentary groups, Peru navigates a challenging period of governance amidst allegations of corruption.