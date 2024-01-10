Peru Declares State of Emergency on Northern Border Amid Ecuador’s Unrest

In response to escalating unrest and violence in Ecuador, the Peruvian government has declared a state of emergency along its entire northern border. The decision, announced by the President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otárola, is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the border regions in Peru.

Military forces have been swiftly deployed to the area to maintain order and assist with operations as needed. The mobilization of the military, in this case, is considered crucial to support local police forces in their efforts to maintain peace and order.

Ecuador’s Internal Unrest

The neighboring country, Ecuador, is currently grappling with a surge of violence, largely attributed to criminal gangs. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has declared his nation to be in a state of internal armed conflict and has made a bold move by classifying 22 gangs as terrorist organizations.

The Peruvian authorities, under the leadership of President Dina Boluarte, have taken this decisive step to prevent the spillover of violence and unrest into their territory. The goal is to safeguard the well-being of Peruvian citizens living in the border areas and prevent the entry of escaped criminals from Ecuador. The Peruvian ministers of the interior and defense have been mandated to coordinate efforts at the border and dispatch special police forces as necessary.

The duration of the state of emergency and specific details regarding military operations have not yet been disclosed. However, the Peruvian government is actively monitoring the situation and stands ready to take further action if required.