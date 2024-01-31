Persistent Non-Compliance with Transparency Law by Sindh Government Departments

The ongoing struggle for transparency in the Sindh government has come into sharp focus as the provincial administration's repeated failures to comply with The Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016, become increasingly evident. A story of non-compliance has unfolded, revealing a system that, despite its legislative mandate for openness, falls far short of its intended goal.

Stonewalled Information Requests

One journalist's odyssey to uncover the truth highlights the extent of the issue. Since January 20, 2023, the reporter has attempted to procure information from 17 provincial bodies, a quest met more often with silence than with answers. The journalist sought an internal review on April 01, 2023, and escalated the matter to the Sindh Information Commission in May 2023. The commission, in response, issued an order instructing the bodies to furnish the requested information within ten days.

Continued Non-Compliance

Yet, seven months later, the situation remains largely unchanged. Only five of the 17 bodies have complied with the order. A dozen departments, including the Chief Minister's Inspection Enquiries and Implementation Team and the Health Department, continue to withhold information, flouting both the commission's directive and the transparency law.

Implications and Future Directions

This ongoing non-compliance presents a daunting challenge to the Sindh Information Commission and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of information commissions nationwide. The Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act was enacted with the intent of fostering accountability and openness, granting citizens the right to request and receive information from public bodies. The Sindh Information Commission, an independent entity, was established to enforce this right and promote adherence to the law. Yet, the current situation underscores the urgent need for stronger implementation measures to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability that form the bedrock of the Act.