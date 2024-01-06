en English
Politics

Persad-Bissessar Struggles to Connect with Late Basdeo Panday’s Family Amidst Tributes and Protests

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:13 am EST
Amidst glowing tributes and unexpected protests, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Opposition Leader of Trinidad and Tobago, is persistently trying to connect with the family of the late Basdeo Panday, former leader of the United National Congress (UNC) and ex-prime minister. The gesture comes in the wake of Panday’s recent demise, as the nation mourns a leader who had an indelible impact on the country’s politics and education.

Persad-Bissessar’s Attempts to Connect with the Panday Family

Despite the complexities surrounding the bereavement period, Persad-Bissessar has made multiple efforts to reach out to Panday’s daughter, Mickela, including sending messages and attempting phone contact. However, she acknowledges that the Panday family is currently engrossed in the grieving process, which may be causing communication hurdles.

She has also refuted any correlation between her unfruitful attempts to reach Mickela and a recent Facebook post by Mickela that hinted at trust issues and conspiracy within the party. The Opposition Leader emphasized that her intention to connect with the family is solely driven by her respect for the late leader and not influenced by any political undercurrents.

UNC’s Tribute to Panday’s Legacy

The UNC is keen on celebrating Panday’s legacy by participating in his funeral arrangements and setting up condolence books across multiple locations. Persad-Bissessar, in her capacity as the UNC leader, has endorsed the decision to rename Shiva Boys’ Hindu College after Panday. This move honors his significant contributions to education, such as the abolition of the Common Entrance exam and the construction of new schools throughout his tenure.

The possibility of renaming Piarco International Airport after Panday is also being contemplated. However, Persad-Bissessar clarified that such a decision rests outside the UNC’s authority.

Protests Reflecting Party Division

As Persad-Bissessar continues her endeavors to reach the Panday family, silent protesters bearing anti-Persad-Bissessar messages congregated outside the Red House. Cloaked in black masks, they held placards that expressed sentiments related to the UNC and Panday. The identity of the organizer of this demonstration remains undisclosed, with the protesters merely stating that it was coordinated through a community WhatsApp chat and that they hailed from various parts of South Trinidad.

These silent protests underscore an emerging division within the party, reflecting the complex political dynamics at play in the post-Panday UNC.

Politics Trinidad and Tobago
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

