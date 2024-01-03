en English
Elections

Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC

Yandev Amaabai, a distinguished member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Executive Council (NEC) and ex-officio representative from North Central, has announced his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The political maneuver, which includes other PDP leaders like the Benue State Vice Chairman for Zone B, Mbakorlumun Chia, is set to take place officially on January 4, 2024, at the NKST Primary School in Genyi, Gboko Local Council.

A Significant Political Shift

This major political shift is a clear indication of the ongoing crisis within PDP, as previously observed with the defection of 27 lawmakers from Rivers State House of Assembly to APC. The defectors attribute their decision to the influence of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, a former governor of Benue State. Akume, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, is also expected to grace the formal defection ceremony, with Governor Hyacinth Alia attending as the Special Guest of Honour.

Unraveling the Motives

The reasons for such political realignments in Nigeria have been diverse, ranging from personal political interests and internal party divisions to the pursuit of political ambitions or dissatisfaction with party processes. This trend of political cross-carpeting has been a defining feature of both the PDP and APC’s narratives over the past decade. It includes notable movements such as the G-7 movement led by Rotimi Amaechi, which saw the defection of seven PDP governors to APC.

Imperative for Electoral Reform

While some view these defections as a natural part of democratic politics, others have called for amendments to the electoral laws to prohibit such moves. Critics argue that current legislation does not prevent politicians from changing parties post-election, enabling them to evade accountability for their electoral promises. There’s a growing sentiment that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is against defection and that there’s a pressing need to restructure and reposition political parties to lead by example.

Elections Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

