People being jailed without any investigation: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti at INDIA bloc rally

In an unprecedented display of opposition unity, top leaders convened at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31, 2024, to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, by the Enforcement Directorate. Labeling the arrest as an assault on democracy, figures like Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi voiced their stern opposition against what they perceive as the central government's misuse of power.

Unwavering Support for Democracy

Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti, along with other eminent leaders, criticized the central government's actions, drawing attention to the broader implications of jailing elected representatives without thorough investigation. The rally, attended by thousands, wasn't just in support of Kejriwal but also a clarion call to uphold the tenets of democracy. Aam Aadmi Party Minister Gopal Rai questioned the rationale behind the arrest, emphasizing the chilling impact on democratic governance.

Strengthening the INDIA Alliance

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's stirring appeal to the masses to vote for the INDIA alliance underscored the political strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The rally served as a platform to solidify the opposition's resolve, with leaders from various parties pledging never to abandon the alliance.