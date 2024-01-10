en English
Politics

Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy

Tomorrow, a significant media engagement is set to unfold at the Pentagon Press Briefing Room. The focal point of discussion will be the new National Defense Industrial Strategy, a subject of paramount importance to the Department of Defense (DoD). The key figures leading this engagement are Dr. Laura D. Taylor-Kale and Ms. Halimah Najieb-Locke, both esteemed members of the Department of Defense. The event is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. on January 11th.

Details of the Event

Reporters interested in attending the briefing should note that the Press Briefing Room can accommodate a limited number of 60 seats. These seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, hence the urgency for early arrival. Each news organization is restricted to a single seat, ensuring a diverse range of media representatives can partake in this pivotal discussion. The Press Briefing Room will also offer Wi-Fi access for all attendees, with the password to be displayed on screen in the entrance foyer 2D972.

Unveiling the National Defense Industrial Strategy

The central theme of the engagement revolves around the introduction and understanding of the new National Defense Industrial Strategy. This strategy signifies a step forward for the DoD, highlighting an ambitious plan to accelerate defense innovation and capability development. The strategy is a reflection of the collective efforts and actions taken by Congress and the Department of Defense to maximize defense resources and address enterprise challenges within the defense ecosystem.

Role of ForwardDefense

The briefing will also acknowledge the role of ForwardDefense, an organization committed to fortifying the military advantage of the United States and its allies. Their work, promoting enduring military advantage, is intertwined with the goals of the National Defense Industrial Strategy and is likely to be a key point of discussion during the media engagement.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

