Politics

Pentagon Reveals Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Treatment for Prostate Cancer and Complications

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Pentagon Reveals Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Treatment for Prostate Cancer and Complications

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secretive hospitalization has sparked controversy and initiated multiple reviews of communication and authority delegation protocols within the Pentagon and the White House. Austin was treated for prostate cancer on December 22, which led to a urinary tract infection and serious intestinal complications. The surgery and subsequent complications were initially described as a ‘minor, elective procedure,’ leading to criticism for the lack of transparency.

The Silent Hospitalization

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the surgery and was discharged the next day. However, complications led to a second hospitalization on January 1, and he was transferred to the ICU on January 2 due to abdominal fluid collections affecting his intestines. The White House was informed of Austin’s condition three days after his hospitalization, and President Joe Biden learned of the cancer diagnosis on the morning of the Pentagon’s disclosure.

The Fallout

The delay in communication and the lack of clarity surrounding Austin’s condition have triggered criticism and formal inquiries. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks temporarily assumed Austin’s authority during his procedure, but she was not informed in advance and was on vacation at the time. The House Armed Services Committee, chaired by Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, has initiated a formal inquiry into the matter.

Looking Forward

While Austin remains hospitalized, he is actively engaged and making decisions. The White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the lapse in communication and stated that processes are being reviewed to prevent similar issues in the future. The Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder echoed this sentiment, apologizing for the communication gap and confirming an internal review of processes and procedures during Austin’s hospitalization. The reviews signal a commitment to enhance transparency and improve the timely notification to the President, White House, Congress, and the public.

Politics United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

