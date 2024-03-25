Pentagon Policy Chief Sasha Baker Steps Down Amid Global Tensions, Amanda Dory Steps In

Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Sasha Baker, announced her resignation effective the end of April, after serving nine months in a pivotal role amidst ongoing global challenges. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed deep gratitude for Baker's significant contributions to U.S. national security, highlighting her leadership during crises in Ukraine and the Middle East. Amanda Dory, currently at the National Defense University, will assume the acting role as the Senate reviews Derek Chollet's nomination for the permanent position.

Advertisment

Strategic Leadership during Turbulent Times

Baker's tenure at the Pentagon, although brief, was marked by her adept handling of intricate policy challenges. Her strategic guidance was instrumental in navigating the complexities of international relations, particularly the U.S.'s involvement in Ukraine and support for Israel. Secretary Austin's statement underscored her role in bolstering interagency and international alliances, emphasizing her contribution towards shaping defense policies against emerging threats.

Transitional Phase and Senate Scrutiny

Advertisment

The announcement of Baker's departure follows the resignation of her predecessor, Colin Kahl, adding to a period of transition within the department. The upcoming Senate hearings for Derek Chollet's nomination as Baker's successor cast a spotlight on the rigorous scrutiny candidates for this critical position face, reflecting the polarized political climate and its impact on national security appointments. Chollet's previous hearing, marred by questions regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan, underscores the challenges ahead.

Looking Forward: Implications for U.S. Defense Policy

As Amanda Dory steps into the acting role, the focus turns to the Senate's decision on Derek Chollet's nomination. The continuity and stability of U.S. defense policy are at stake, with significant implications for the country's strategic positioning in global affairs. The transition comes at a time when the U.S. is deeply engaged in supporting allies and navigating geopolitical tensions, making the swift confirmation of a permanent undersecretary more crucial than ever.