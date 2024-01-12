en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Pentagon Inspector General to Probe Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s Mysterious Hospitalization

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:20 pm EST
Pentagon Inspector General to Probe Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s Mysterious Hospitalization

The Pentagon Inspector General has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the hospitalization of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that occurred in early January. Amidst the flurry of speculation and unverified reports, there is a heightened demand for transparency and clarity, underpinned by the need for firm evidence to ascertain Austin’s current health status.

Unraveling the Mystery

The investigation, announced by the Pentagon’s internal watchdog, aims to dissect the lack of transparency that shrouded Austin’s hospitalization. The probe will scrutinize if the existing Pentagon procedures sufficiently ensure timely and apt notifications and an effective transition of authorities in case of senior leaders falling ill or becoming unavailable.

Transparency in the Balance

Concerns skyrocketed when it was revealed that Austin was admitted to the hospital on January 1, following complications from a prostate surgery on December 22. The White House and some senior aides were reportedly kept in the dark until January 4 about Austin’s condition, triggering a wave of criticism.

Seeking Accountability

The Defense Department inspector general’s investigation will delve into the roles, processes, and procedures that governed Austin’s surgery and hospitalization. The probe will also evaluate the department’s policies for notifying senior leaders about such critical medical matters. Republicans have been vocal in their demand for accountability and transparency, putting the judgment and leadership of Austin and his team under serious scrutiny.

The investigation, seen as a much-needed step towards clarity, has been welcomed by many, especially Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee. As the investigation continues, there is a growing call for more transparency and accountability from Austin’s office, underlining the need for a more robust system for notification and transition of powers.

0
Politics United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
Recent public documents shed light on a long-standing controversy involving the Horizon IT system and the UK’s former Prime Minister, Sir Tony Blair. Despite warnings about potential flaws in the Horizon system, Blair, backed by his Cabinet members, proceeded with its deployment across the Post Office network. Prior Warnings and Political Implications Before the roll-out
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
5 mins ago
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins ago
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
2 mins ago
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
Zambian Journalist Alleges Assault by MP in Court Testimony
3 mins ago
Zambian Journalist Alleges Assault by MP in Court Testimony
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
4 mins ago
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
Latest Headlines
World News
AFCON 2023/2024: Five Strikers Set to Take Centre Stage
1 min
AFCON 2023/2024: Five Strikers Set to Take Centre Stage
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
2 mins
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
2 mins
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
2 mins
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?
3 mins
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
4 mins
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
5 mins
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
7 mins
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app