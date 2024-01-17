Pensacola Council Chambers to Undergo $400,000 Security and Tech Upgrade

The city of Pensacola, Florida, is poised to begin a significant overhaul of its council chambers, a project estimated to cost just above $400,000. This initiative aims to bolster security measures for council members and provide technological upgrades to the chambers.

Advertisment

Security Upgrades

Highlighting the security enhancements, officials plan to erect a wall behind the dais. This structure will provide an escape route for officials in case of emergencies. In addition, the speaking podium will be lowered, a measure designed to deter potential threats from jumping over the dais. Amy Tootle, the Director of Public Works & Facilities, underscored the necessity of these upgrades, emphasizing the city's commitment to the safety of its council members.

Preventative Measures

Advertisment

City Council President Casey Jones added that while there have been no security breaches during his tenure, the changes are primarily preventative. They are also aimed at aligning the council chambers with the standards observed in other city-owned meeting spaces. This proactive approach underlines the council's commitment to ensuring the safety of both its members and the public.

Technological Upgrades and More

The project is not only about improving security but also about keeping pace with technology. The upgrades will incorporate larger monitors and improved lighting, providing better resources for information access during council sessions. Also planned are new seating arrangements for council members and the public, the construction of additional walls, and updates to the mechanical and electrical systems. The construction work is slated to commence next week, with the completion date yet to be announced.