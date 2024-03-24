Penny Mordaunt Leads as Preferred Conservative Party Leader in New Poll, Revealing Rift with Rishi Sunak

In a recent revelation shaking the foundations of the Conservative Party, a poll among Tory councillors has positioned Penny Mordaunt as the frontrunner for party leadership, outpacing current leader Rishi Sunak. This development underscores a growing disconnect within party ranks, potentially reshaping the political landscape ahead of imminent local elections.

Grassroots Discontent Surfaces

The survey, executed by Savanta and commissioned by Labour Together, involved 391 councillors across England, Scotland, and Wales, placing Mordaunt at the helm with 30% favorability. Sunak trailed behind at 23%, while Nigel Farage, the honorary president of Reform UK, secured third place with 13%. The poll not only highlights Mordaunt's popularity but also signals a critical assessment of Sunak's leadership among the party's grassroots, especially as the local elections approach.

Rising Support Amidst Leadership Speculation

Amidst speculation of leadership challenges, Mordaunt's actions, including 40 trips to Tory association events since Sunak's tenure began, depict her as a key figure actively bolstering support within the party. Despite her team's dismissal of maneuvering allegations, her engagement and effectiveness in fundraising have evidently bolstered her standing. Furthermore, the poll's revelation that a significant portion of Liz Truss supporters now prefer Farage over Sunak as leader underscores a factional divide, potentially influencing the party's direction and strategy.

Implications for the Conservative Party

This poll's findings come at a precarious moment for Sunak, who faces the dual challenges of uniting the party and delivering a strong performance in the upcoming local elections. With Mordaunt's ascendance reflecting a clear appetite for change among the grassroots, the Conservative Party stands at a crossroads. The leadership's response to this internal challenge could redefine its future trajectory, either by embracing the call for renewal or by navigating the complexities of party unity amidst differing visions for leadership.