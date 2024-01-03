Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan to Step Down After Storied Public Service Career

In a significant development in Pennsylvania politics, State Senator Mike Regan (Republican, York County) has marked the end of an era by announcing his decision to step away from re-election for a new term in the Senate of Pennsylvania in 2024. The news was shared on his campaign’s Facebook page on Tuesday evening, bringing his 12-year term in the Senate and a cumulative 35-year public service career to a close.

A Storied Career in Public Service

Senator Regan’s career in public service is distinguished and expansive, spanning over three decades. His journey began with 23 years as a United States Marshal, followed by a four-year tenure in the House of Representatives, culminating in his eight-year service as a State Senator. His leadership roles included chairing the Senate Law & Justice Committee and serving as Vice Chair of the Local Government Committee. His public service career was not without its share of challenges; in 2021, he was severely injured in a motorcycle accident while in office.

Looking Towards a Personal Future

In his announcement, Senator Regan cited a desire to spend more time with his family as a key reason for his decision. The lawmaker expressed his enthusiasm towards personal pursuits, such as travelling with his wife, Fran, and watching his youngest son play college football. Yet, even as he steps away from formal politics, Regan intends to remain an active advocate for issues close to his heart.

Legacy of Advocacy and Commitment

Throughout his tenure, Senator Regan has been a vocal advocate for a variety of causes. He introduced legislation for armed security guards in Pennsylvania schools and for the imposition of the death penalty for killing a police officer. Additionally, he has consistently pushed for the legalization of marijuana in the Commonwealth. As he prepares to leave office, Regan’s commitment to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania remains unwavering. In his parting message, he expressed gratitude towards his constituents for the opportunity to serve and reiterated his dedication to working for the betterment of the Commonwealth.