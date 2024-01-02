Pennsylvania State Legislature 2024 Session Begins: Pro-Gun and Anti-Gun Legislation Expected

The Pennsylvania State Legislature has launched the 2024 legislative session, a critical year anticipated to witness the introduction of both pro-gun and anti-gun bills. This development signals an urgent call to arms for gun owners and sportsmen across Pennsylvania, encouraging them to take an active role in the legislative process to safeguard their liberties.

Intense Legislative Year Ahead

The National Rifle Association (NRA) reiterates its unwavering commitment to advocating for the right to keep and bear arms and preserve the hunting heritage. The NRA underscores its influential role in shaping political outcomes, standing as a bastion of Second Amendment rights for over a century and a half. The organization’s dedication to upholding these rights for current and future generations remains steadfast amidst this heated legislative climate.

Defining the Legislative Landscape

The 2023/24 legislative session in Pennsylvania was marked by chaos and difficulties, stemming from a party tie in the House of Representatives and a Republican majority in the Senate. This political tension resulted in the late passage of the 2023 budget and a below-average number of bills signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro. As the 2024 session begins, there are hopes for more legislative progress, with issues such as flooding in northern Pennsylvania and retaining young Pennsylvanians in the state under the spotlight.

Commencement of the 2024 Session

The 2024 session of the Pennsylvania Legislature started with most senators and a limited number of representatives filing into the capitol building. The House held a non-voting session and filed committee chair updates, while the Senate voted to keep Senator Kim Ward as President Pro Tempore. The House, however, will not meet for a session until February due to scheduled repairs to a water leak on the ceiling above the front dais. This delay in the House’s session has generated mixed views, with some officials expressing concerns about a three-month hiatus and others seeing it as an opportunity to better connect with communities.

With the House at a tie between Democrats and Republicans due to a yet unscheduled special election, and the Senate only having four session days scheduled in the same time frame, the 2024 session promises to be a pivotal year for Pennsylvania’s political landscape. As the NRA continues its advocacy, the role of its members will be more significant than ever in influencing the outcome of the anticipated pro-gun and anti-gun legislation.