Politics

Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Pennsylvania State Senator Art Haywood, a Democrat, has revealed his plans to lodge an ethics complaint against fellow Senator Doug Mastriano, a Republican. The complaint revolves around Mastriano’s alleged actions in relation to the attempts made to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Unearthing the Details

According to Haywood, Mastriano was involved in the promotion of the notion that the 2020 election was illegitimate. Furthermore, Mastriano is accused of organizing a hearing where unsworn false testimonies were given by advisors of former President Trump. His presence during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is also part of the complaint.

Mastriano’s Defense

Reacting to the accusations, Mastriano defended his actions, asserting that he does not need a lecture on the U.S. Constitution. He cited his service in the U.S. Army for over three decades as a testament to his commitment to the country. He also accused Haywood of engaging in a partisan PR stunt and criticized Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) as a far-left activist organization.

Support for the Complaint

Brie Sparkman of the CREW has backed Haywood’s call for an investigation into Mastriano’s actions, emphasizing the importance of adherence to oaths to uphold the constitution. The complaint lodged by Haywood will be reviewed by the Senate Ethics Committee, which will then decide if further investigation is warranted.

The implications of this development are significant. If the complaint is found to have merit, potential outcomes of an ethics probe could include reprimand, censure, and even expulsion according to Haywood.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

