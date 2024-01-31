Pennsylvania Secretary Calls for More Poll Workers Ahead of Elections

In an effort to bolster the democratic process, Secretary of the Commonwealth, Al Schmidt, has issued a call to eligible Pennsylvanians to serve as poll workers for the upcoming primary election on April 23, and the general election on November 5. The call was announced in celebration of national Help America Vote Day, a day dedicated to fostering citizen involvement in the democratic process. The initiative underscores the pivotal role of poll workers in conducting elections, ensuring their smooth running, and maintaining the integrity of the voting process.

Emphasizing the Importance of Poll Workers

The role of poll workers has often been underestimated, but Schmidt seeks to change this narrative. Poll workers are frontline representatives of democracy, facilitating the operation of polling places, handling election equipment, and providing an invaluable service to their communities. More than just volunteers, they assist voters, ensure that all regulations are adhered to, and play a critical role in maintaining the integrity of the voting process.

Anticipating a Shortage of Workers

With the upcoming elections in sight, Al Schmidt announced a potential shortage of poll workers and urged county officials to recruit more people for these indispensable positions. There are approximately 45,000 poll workers spread across more than 9,000 voting locations in the Commonwealth, but more are needed. The average pay for poll workers ranges from $130 to $170 for Election Day, with additional compensation available for new workers undergoing training.

Inviting Participation from Young Citizens

Interested individuals, including 17-year-old juniors and seniors, are encouraged to fill out the Department of State's Poll Worker Interest Form to join the ranks. This bid for increased participation is not only aimed at ensuring the proper conduct of elections but is also a testament to the importance of poll workers as the frontline of representative democracy. The call to action serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for civic engagement and volunteers to support the electoral system, particularly during significant election events.