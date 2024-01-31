Pennsylvania Republicans Rally Behind Texas's Border Security Initiative

In a powerful show of solidarity, Pennsylvania's Representative Mike Cabell (R-Luzerne), backed by over 40 Republican members of the House of Representatives, has penned a letter to Governor Shapiro and Attorney General Michelle Henry. The letter demonstrates their unequivocal support for Texas's 'Operation Lone Star', an initiative launched to fortify the southern border against an unprecedented surge of migrants. The Republicans argue that the influx of migrants, which has exceeded the populations of 38 states since 2021, has strained border towns to breaking point and severely depleted national resources.

Standing United Against Migrant Influx

The group of Pennsylvania Republicans, led by Cabell, contends that the federal government's response to the migrant crisis has been obstructive. They suggest that the government's actions have impeded state efforts to manage the situation effectively. The letter underlines the strain on resources, as border towns grapple with numbers they are ill-equipped to handle. The representatives argue that Pennsylvania's active support for Texas in this crisis would serve to enhance the state's reputation as a proactive participant in addressing national issues.

Calling for More Resources

In the letter, the Republicans emphasize the acute need for additional personnel and resources to manage the surge of illegal immigration in Texas. Echoing this sentiment, Sen. Doug Mastriano, chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, has urged Governor Shapiro to deploy Pennsylvania National Guard troops to Texas. Mastriano underscored the impact of illegal immigration on Pennsylvania, highlighting an annual taxpayer burden of over $1.6 billion and the influx of deadly narcotics like fentanyl into local communities.

A National Challenge

The initiative, 'Operation Lone Star', was introduced by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a response to the sharp increase in illegal immigration. The operation has received widespread support from Republican governors nationwide. As the number of southwest land border encounters continues to rise, the Republicans' call for Pennsylvania to aid Texas in this operation highlights the nationwide implications of this crisis. The letter from the Pennsylvania Republicans serves as a potent reminder of the broader impact of border security on every state