Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities

Rep. Ryan Warner, representing Fayette County, is introducing legislation set to shake the sanctuary municipalities of Pennsylvania. The proposed bill seeks to prevent any municipality in the state from adopting the status of a sanctuary city or county, a move that directly affects Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, currently designated as sanctuary regions. These areas offer local legal protection to undocumented immigrants, shielding them from deportation. Warner’s bill, however, if passed, will mandate law enforcement officers to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if an undocumented immigrant commits a crime.

Warner’s Stance on Immigration

Warner views the current immigration issue as a national crisis. He believes his proposed legislation will be a significant step in addressing the challenges at the U.S. border. The influx of illegal immigrants has increased in the wake of the Biden administration’s open border policies. With an estimated 11.5 million illegal aliens crossing into the United States and Congress unable to enact effective legislation, Warner’s bill is part of nearly 1,000 immigration bills introduced in 2023 by various states as local solutions to the problem.

Opposing Views

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato counters Warner’s stance, emphasizing the importance of immigrants for regional population stability and economic growth. She maintains that welcoming immigrants is a more beneficial approach for the region. The proposed bill is in its initial stages, and if enacted, it would directly impact Pittsburgh and Allegheny County’s sanctuary statuses, potentially altering the demographic and economic dynamics of these areas.

Political Pressure on Governor Josh Shapiro

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania is under significant pressure to respond to numerous issues, including this sanctuary city legislation. His sophomore term in 2024 sees him navigating a politically divided legislature, dealing with a highway collapse, budget stalemate, and friction with allies and adversaries. The proposed anti-sanctuary law adds another layer to the complexities facing his administration, placing him at the center of a contentious debate on immigration reform.