Pennsylvania Proposes Stricter Consequences for Firearms at Airports

In an effort to curb the skyrocketing number of firearms discovered at airport security checkpoints, Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Frankel has put forth legislation aimed at revoking concealed carry permits for individuals found with guns at these points. The proposed law comes in the wake of a record-breaking number of gun seizures at Pittsburgh International Airport, highlighting a growing concern for national security.

Unprecedented Rise in Gun Seizures

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported the confiscation of 5,072 firearms in the first nine months of 2023 alone, a figure that is set to surpass the 2022 record of 6,542. This trend is not limited to Pennsylvania; the surge in gun seizures has been observed across Southwestern Pennsylvania as well.

Addressing a Legal Loophole

Frankel’s legislation seeks to impose a more direct consequence on irresponsible gun owners. Presently, Pennsylvania state law does not list bringing a gun to an airport as grounds for permit revocation. The decision to revoke a permit lies with county sheriffs and typically requires a referral from federal authorities.

Ensuring Accountability Among Gun Owners

The primary objective of the proposed law is to instill a higher sense of responsibility in gun owners with concealed carry permits. Several incidents of guns being found in carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints, including one involving a state senator, have underscored the urgency of the issue. Frankel’s proposal, if passed, could ensure that concealed carry permit holders are held accountable for the whereabouts of their firearms.