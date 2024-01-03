Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead

In the politically tumultuous state of Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro, is bracing himself for a demanding 2024. His first year witnessed a series of crises, ranging from a devastating highway collapse, a hazardous train derailment, to a budget standoff. These events have put Shapiro’s leadership acumen to the test in a state known for its pivotal role in national politics.

State of School Funding

Currently, Shapiro’s administration is grappling with the fallout of a court ruling that declared Pennsylvania’s public school funding system as unconstitutional. The ruling highlighted discrimination against less affluent districts, which further intensifies the pressure on Shapiro amidst the upcoming presidential election – an event historically tainted by right-wing conspiracy theories and legal disputes. However, Shapiro, often touted as a rising political star, has demonstrated his adeptness in managing a distinctive legislative situation. His administration is the only one in the nation to deal with a Democratic-controlled House and a Republican-controlled Senate.

Shapiro’s Strategy

Despite these challenges, Shapiro has espoused a low-key approach, setting achievable objectives and sidestepping unwinnable political battles. His focus is on bipartisan cooperation, leading a ‘get stuff done’ administration. In the context of education funding, Shapiro acknowledges the need for increased equity and is considering how to adequately fund public schools. One potential compromise might see Democrats accepting a new voucher program, a choice favored by Republicans. This position sets Shapiro apart from other Democratic governors.

Preparations for Presidential Election

As Pennsylvania preps for the presidential election, Shapiro’s administration is readying itself on multiple fronts to guarantee a fair and trustworthy process. This involves legal, law enforcement, and election administration efforts. The 2020 election, where mail-in ballots couldn’t be processed before Election Day, led to prolonged counts and fueled conspiracy theories. Republican lawmakers have thus far resisted changes to this process unless other election-related changes are made. Despite political intricacies, Shapiro’s administration has shown competence in managing emergencies like the highway collapse and the toxic chemical train derailment.