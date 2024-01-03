Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: A Challenging Year Ahead

As Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro enters his challenging second year in office, he battles the aftermath of a highway collapse, a budget deadlock, and the friction within the politically bifurcated state legislature. Despite being seen as an emerging political figure, Shapiro has chosen to adopt a low-profile approach to governance, emphasizing achievable administrative goals over engaging in partisan conflicts.

Addressing Inequities in School Funding

Shapiro is under immense pressure to address the disparities in public school funding. This urgency has been precipitated by a court ruling that has declared the current funding system as unconstitutional. The state’s Basic Education Funding Commission is grappling with substantial financial challenges, including the soaring costs associated with educating English-learner and economically disadvantaged students. The commission is expected to release a report by January 11, which is likely to influence Governor Shapiro’s budget address in February. This scenario could have a significant impact on state finances, with a $6.2 billion ‘funding adequacy’ gap already looming statewide.

Preparing for the 2024 Presidential Election

With the 2024 presidential election on the horizon and expected to be intensely scrutinized, Shapiro’s administration is actively preparing on legal, law enforcement, and election administration fronts. This preparation aims to ensure a fair and credible election process, given the state’s pivotal role and the previous attempts to undermine the 2020 election results with false claims and conspiracy theories.

Responses and Criticisms

Despite some successes, such as an effective response to a critical interstate collapse and a chemical spill near the Ohio border, Shapiro has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for his hands-off legislative approach. He attributes such criticisms to partisan disputes, asserting that his focus is on finding common ground and collaborating with both the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate. The Governor, however, has faced challenges in the legislative session, with a party tie in the House of Representatives and a Republican majority in the Senate, leading to legislative stagnation.

As 2024 unfurls, local leadership holds hope for more legislative progress, especially in addressing issues such as flooding in northern Pennsylvania and the high percentage of young Pennsylvanians leaving the state, thus adding to the pile of challenges Governor Shapiro must surmount.